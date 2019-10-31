International Development News
Development News Edition

PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveil merger of equals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 13:41 IST
PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveil merger of equals

Paris, Oct 31 (AFP) PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveiled Thursday a plan for a 50-50 merger of their operations to create the world's fourth-largest car manufacturer that would generate billions in savings without factory closures. In a joint statement the French and US-Italian carmakers said their boards of directors "have each unanimously agreed to work towards a full combination of their respective businesses by way of a 50/50 merger".

It would be achieved via the creation of a parent company in the Netherlands in which the shareholders of each current group would own half. The merged company would have combined sales of nearly 170 billion euros per year and 11 billion euros of operating profits, the carmakers said.

The Dutch-based parent company would have balanced representation and a majority of independent directors with FCA's John Elkann as chairman and PSA's Carlos Tavares as CEO and member of the board. The boards of both carmakers "both share the conviction that there is compelling logic for a bold and decisive move that would create an industry leader with the scale, capabilities and resources to capture successfully the opportunities and manage effectively the challenges of the new era in mobility," said the statement.

A merger would create significant savings as both firms share the costs of developing electric vehicles that are expected to dominate personal transportation in the future as the world strives to reduce carbon emissions to limit climate change. "The significant value accretion resulting from the transaction is estimated to be approximately 3.7 billion euros in annual run-rate synergies derived principally from a more efficient allocation of resources for large-scale investments in vehicle platforms, powertrain and technology and from the enhanced purchasing capability inherent in the combined group's new scale," it said.

"These synergy estimates are not based on any plant closures," it added. France, which owns a stake in PSA and earlier this year opposed a mooted tie-up between Renault and Fiat Chrysler, signalled it favours the project.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire "favourably greets the entry into negotiations" of the two carmakers, said a statement from his office. However, it warned the French government "will remain particularly vigilant on the industrial footprint in France, where decision making will be located and promises by the new group to create in Europe the infrastructure to build electric batteries" needed for the shift to new vehicles. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Huber and Suhner enters mining market with innovative solutions for critical communication infrastructure

Drawing on its extensive experience in providing solutions for optical connectivity in harsh environmental conditions, HUBER and UHNER is now leading the way in supplying the mining industry with innovative bespoke solutions that address th...

One block at Hungary's nuclear plant down due to automatic shutdown

One of the four reactors at Hungarys Paks nuclear power plant shut down on Thursday morning when an automatic defense mechanism kicked in, the plant said in a statement.The incident, which experts are investigating, had no safety implicatio...

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district on Thursday afternoon but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The quakes epicenter was at a depth of 10 km north-...

Iran hopes new UN nuclear chief will act 'neutrally'

Iran said Thursday it hopes the UN nuclear watchdog will act neutrally under its new head and vowed to maintain cooperation with its inspectors monitoring a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Argentinas Rafael Grossi took the helm of the Internati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019