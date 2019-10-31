Body believed to be missing British woman, 21, found off Cambodia

Cambodian authorities found a body floating near the Thai border on Thursday that is believed to be a 21-year-old British woman who went missing last week from a beach party in a coastal area popular with backpackers, police said. Amelia Bambridge's disappearance prompted a search with divers, land-based teams and police drones after her purse was found on a beach with her mobile phone and watch inside.

Cambodian maritime authorities located the body in waters near the Thai border, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) away from where she had disappeared last week, said Chuon Narin, police chief of the Preah Sihanouk province. "The body is being transported to a marina from the Thai border. It will take two hours to reach the mainland," Narin told Reuters.

"According to the people who are transporting her body, it's almost 100 percent her, looking at her body's markings, including tattoo," Narin said. He said Bambridge's family was with the authorities when they found the body floating amid some rocks off Koh Chhlam, an island in neighbouring Koh Kong province.

Narin said police will conduct an autopsy when the body reaches the mainland, adding that early indications pointed to drowning as the cause of death. Bambridge was last seen on Oct. 24 leaving for a beach party on the island of Koh Rong, which is popular with backpackers, and was posting photos online until 3:23 a.m.

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)