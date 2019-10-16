Odd News Roundup: Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

Australia has refused entry to a Vietnamese woman for failing to declare 10 kg (22 lb) of raw pork, seafood and poultry on arrival in Sydney, its first expulsion under a more strict biosecurity law, authorities said on Tuesday. Already known for its tough biosecurity regulations, Australia has increased its vigilance to prevent the devastating African Swine Fever (ASF) from hitting its A$5.4-billion ($3.65-billion) pork industry.

