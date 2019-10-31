Man detained by British police outside Downing Street - Reuters photographer

A man with a St George's English flag was pinned to the ground by British police outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

A spokeswoman for Johnson's office said she was unaware of any protest and declined to comment further.

