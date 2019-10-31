Man detained by British police outside Downing Street - Reuters photographer
A man with a St George's English flag was pinned to the ground by British police outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.
A spokeswoman for Johnson's office said she was unaware of any protest and declined to comment further.
Also Read: It was wrong not to take Boris Johnson seriously, Macron says
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- man
- Boris Johnson
- spokeswoman
- ground
- photographer
- British
- Downing Street
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Rapinoe hoping for settlement but holding ground in discrimination suit
Boris Johnson in race against time to strike Brexit deal
FEATURE-Crowded Hong Kong goes underground to overcome land crunch
Mumbai: FIR registered against six persons for theft of groundwater
Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in Kashmir