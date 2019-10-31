TAKE A LOOK-East Germans recall attempts to escape Communist state
The 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall is on Nov. 9.
Reuters has interviewed, filmed and photographed people who lived in a divided Germany and now recall their sometimes dramatic stories of love, danger and escape.
