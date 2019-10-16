OHCHR concerns over 100 Haitian people deported from Bahamas

In the Bahamas, there's a concern that over 100 Haitian people have been deported, including some from the Abaco islands, that were devastated by Hurricane Dorian only weeks ago.

In a statement, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said that there is "panic" among Haitians since the authorities reversed their decision not to enforce immigration checks in places affected by the natural disaster. It also cited reports of people leaving temporary shelters because they feared being arrested, and of others going into hiding.

In an appeal to the Bahamas, the UN office urged the authorities not to deport anyone else, noting that many Haitian migrants lost their documents, jobs, and belongings when the hurricane hit the informal settlements where they live.