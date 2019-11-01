International Development News
Development News Edition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with PM Modi today

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Friday hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 01:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 01:58 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with PM Modi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting at G20 summit in Osaka earlier this year.. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Friday hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries. Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). She was received by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

"Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM @narendramodi will co-chair the 5th - IGC. This would be the 5th meeting between the leaders within a year, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. On Friday, Merkel will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will lay a wreath at Rajghat.

At the IGC, India and Germany will discuss ways to deepen cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development, and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI). During their meeting, Modi and Merkel will exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the MEA had said in a statement.

The German Chancellor is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind during the visit. She will also visit Gandhi Smriti. Merkel will interact with Indian Women leaders and address a business forum.

On Saturday, Merkel will pay a visit to Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd facility in IMT Manesar in Gurgaon. She will visit a metro station in Dwarka area. India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner.

In September, Merkel had met Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues. In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and Britain. On Sunday, Merkel had informed that the focus of her talks with Modi would be on economic and trade relations, climate protection, and sustainable development, amongst other areas. (ANI)

Also Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Islamic State vows revenge against U.S. for Baghdadi killing

Islamic State confirmed on Thursday that its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a weekend raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria, and vowed revenge against the United States. The Iraqi rose from obscurity to lead the ultra...

Roundup: MLB transactions

Arizona Diamondbacks Declined 2020 club options on infielder Wilmer Flores 6 million and left-hander T.J. McFarland 1.85 million, making both players free agents. The team also announced that infielder Kevin Cron had knee surgery earlier th...

UPDATE 3-Pinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates, forecast disappoints

Pinterest Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue as it earned lower-than-expected average revenue per user, and forecast full-year sales marginally below expectations.Shares of the online scrapbook company, w...

UPDATE 1-European labour unions fret about jobs in Fiat Chrysler-PSA deal

European labour unions have called on Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler to avoid job cuts and factory closures as the two major carmakers prepare to tie the knot, underscoring worries about the 50 billion deal as the regional economy falt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019