Storm Rebekah to become post-tropical cyclone overnight - U.S. NHC

Subtropical storm Rebekah is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Thursday evening or early Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The seventeenth Atlantic named storm is located about 405 miles (655 km) north-west of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles-per-hour (75 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)