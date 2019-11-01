Storm Rebekah to become post-tropical cyclone overnight - U.S. NHC
Subtropical storm Rebekah is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Thursday evening or early Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.
The seventeenth Atlantic named storm is located about 405 miles (655 km) north-west of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles-per-hour (75 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Atlantic
- weather forecaster
- Miami
ALSO READ
U.S.'s Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem, Brussels after stop in Turkey
Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in Kashmir
US, France and OECD 'getting closer' to tech tax agreement: Mnuchin
Industry 4.0 showcase to help Kiwi manufacturers embrace new technology
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares lose steam on weak U.S. retail sales, Brexit in focus