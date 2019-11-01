International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Southern California endures 2nd straight day of wind-driven wildfires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 02:18 IST
UPDATE 3-Southern California endures 2nd straight day of wind-driven wildfires
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Another spate of Southern California wildfires roared to life on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of explosively fierce Santa Ana winds that have fanned flames, displacing thousands of residents. The most destructive among several new fires in the region erupted hours before dawn in the rugged slopes of the San Bernardino National Forest above the city of San Bernardino and roared into a foothill neighborhood at the north end of town.

The so-called Hillside fire quickly devoured more than 200 acres (80 hectares) of dry scrub and destroyed or damaged at least six homes before firefighters managed to keep the flames from advancing farther into neighborhoods, fire officials said. Authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 500 homes, displacing about 1,300 residents. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but the San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter that no power lines were located where the blaze originated. "The winds have probably been the biggest factor promoting this fire spread," fire department spokesman Chris Prater said.

The latest recurrence of Santa Ana winds, howling into the region through mountain passes from the desert, were so extraordinarily dry, powerful and prolonged that the National Weather Service created a new alert level, issuing an "extreme red flag warning" in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning remains posted until Thursday evening, but fire officials said high winds were expected to taper off by late afternoon.

GETTY AND REAGAN

Two other major fires have charred the region since the start of the week.

A fire that erupted early on Monday near the famed Getty Center art museum in west Los Angeles, threatening thousands of homes in some of the city's wealthiest neighborhoods, was largely suppressed by Thursday, with containment listed at 40%. Residents were being allowed to return to most of the 10,000 homes that had been ordered evacuated. About a dozen dwellings were lost in the 745-acre (300 hectare) Getty fire and two firefighters were injured, but the museum came through unscathed.

About 30 miles (48 km) to the northwest, a fire that raged to the edge of the hilltop Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Ventura County's Simi Valley on Wednesday was 10% contained on Thursday after threatening thousands of homes. Some 26,000 residents were evacuated at the height of that blaze, dubbed the Easy fire, along with an unknown number of horses and other livestock in an area dotted with ranch properties. Firefighters managed to keep flames from damaging the Reagan Library compound.

By Thursday, the Easy fire had scorched more than 1,700 acres (688 hectares), and county schools remained closed. High winds also left thousands of people in the region without electricity, either from downed power lines or from utilities selectively shutting off power to reduce the risk of wildfires being sparked by damaged wires.

Investigators say the Getty fire was likely caused by a broken tree branch blown into power lines during high winds on Monday morning. In northern California, firefighters have been fighting the nearly 77,000-acre (31,161-hectare) Kincade Fire in Sonoma County's wine country for more than a week. That blaze has destroyed at least 266 homes and other structures, but was listed as 60% contained on Wednesday.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co acknowledged last week that the Kincade fire started near a damaged transmission tower at about the time a live high-voltage line on that tower malfunctioned. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January, citing $30 billion in potential liability from a series of deadly fires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

As many as 190,000 people were displaced at the height of the Kincade Fire, but some evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Catalan regional chief calls for independence vote after violent unrest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Roundup: MLB transactions

Arizona Diamondbacks Declined 2020 club options on infielder Wilmer Flores 6 million and left-hander T.J. McFarland 1.85 million, making both players free agents. The team also announced that infielder Kevin Cron had knee surgery earlier th...

UPDATE 3-Pinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates, forecast disappoints

Pinterest Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue as it earned lower-than-expected average revenue per user, and forecast full-year sales marginally below expectations.Shares of the online scrapbook company, w...

UPDATE 1-European labour unions fret about jobs in Fiat Chrysler-PSA deal

European labour unions have called on Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler to avoid job cuts and factory closures as the two major carmakers prepare to tie the knot, underscoring worries about the 50 billion deal as the regional economy falt...

Health News Roundup: Amgen to take 20.5% stake in BeiGene to expand in China; Measles 'destroys immune system memory'

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Amgen to take 20.5 stake in BeiGene to expand in ChinaAmgen Inc said on Thursday it will acquire a 20.5 stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal that will enable the California-based biotechnology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019