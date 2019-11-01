International Development News
Development News Edition

News Roundup: Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas; The race to eat Bangkok's 'biggest burger', a 10,000-calorie challenge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 02:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 02:26 IST
News Roundup: Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas; The race to eat Bangkok's 'biggest burger', a 10,000-calorie challenge
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The race to eat Bangkok's 'biggest burger', a 10,000-calorie challenge

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise. Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

'Something novel': Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas

Would you like your dog transformed into a panda? It takes just 1,500 yuan ($212.28) at a pet café in southwest China that dyes pups in black and white streaks to resemble the animal that is considered a national treasure.

Also Read: RCEP trade ministers may meet in Bangkok on Nov 2 ahead of leaders' summit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-European labour unions fret about jobs in Fiat Chrysler-PSA deal

European labour unions have called on Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler to avoid job cuts and factory closures as the two major carmakers prepare to tie the knot, underscoring worries about the 50 billion deal as the regional economy falt...

Health News Roundup: Amgen to take 20.5% stake in BeiGene to expand in China; Measles 'destroys immune system memory'

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Amgen to take 20.5 stake in BeiGene to expand in ChinaAmgen Inc said on Thursday it will acquire a 20.5 stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal that will enable the California-based biotechnology ...

Roundup: MLB transactions

Arizona Diamondbacks Declined 2020 club options on infielder Wilmer Flores 6 million and left-hander T.J. McFarland 1.85 million, making both players free agents. The team also announced that infielder Kevin Cron had knee surgery earlier th...

Science News Roundup: Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars; Indonesian watchmaker turns to mushroom leather

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Czech lab grows mustard plants for MarsCzech scientists have opened a lab to experiment growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars. The Marsona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019