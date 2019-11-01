France: 'Ekta Diwas' celebrated to mark 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel
"Ekta Diwas" was celebrated here on October 31 by "In-Fra" association to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"Ekta Diwas" was celebrated here on October 31 by "In-Fra" association to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Embassy of India in France in a tweet said, "Under the High Patronage of Indian Embassy #EktaDiwas was celebrated(31st Oct)by "In-Fra" association to mark the 144 birth anniversary of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel. Talk on Yoga and Speech of Hon'Ble Prime Minister was relayed. Mr Arulanandu from Indian Embassy participated in it."
In India, the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel was celebrated with a lot of fanfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on the occasion. In capital city Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' event to mark his birth anniversary.
The 'Run for Unity' was flagged off from Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Prior to the flag-off, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. (ANI)
Also Read: Goa: GPCC members pay tribute to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
You broke arrogance of big leaders in Lok Sabha polls: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Haryana's Gohana.PTI SUN CHS VSDDVDV
PM Narendra Modi keeps diverting attention of people from real issues facing country: Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh.
Entire Haryana is in favour of BJP, says PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Haryana's Hisar.
Previous Cong governments were scared of threats of terrorists, says PM Narendra Modi at rally in Haryana's Rewari
PM Narendra Modi thanks people of Maharashtra, Haryana for reposing faith in BJP