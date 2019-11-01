International Development News
France: 'Ekta Diwas' celebrated to mark 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

"Ekta Diwas" was celebrated here on October 31 by "In-Fra" association to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

'Ekta Diwas' was celebrated to mark the 144 birth anniversary of Sardar Patel (Photo tweeted by Indian Embassy in France) . Image Credit: ANI

"Ekta Diwas" was celebrated here on October 31 by "In-Fra" association to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Embassy of India in France in a tweet said, "Under the High Patronage of Indian Embassy #EktaDiwas was celebrated(31st Oct)by "In-Fra" association to mark the 144 birth anniversary of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel. Talk on Yoga and Speech of Hon'Ble Prime Minister was relayed. Mr Arulanandu from Indian Embassy participated in it."

In India, the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel was celebrated with a lot of fanfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on the occasion. In capital city Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' event to mark his birth anniversary.

The 'Run for Unity' was flagged off from Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Prior to the flag-off, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. (ANI)

Also Read: Goa: GPCC members pay tribute to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

