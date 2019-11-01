International Development News
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-Winter poses new threat to migrants in Bosnian forest camp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:30 IST
WIDER IMAGE-Winter poses new threat to migrants in Bosnian forest camp
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing camp in the forests of Bosnia are short of food and bedding and at growing risk as the bitter Balkan winter approaches, aid workers say. Bosnia has faced an upsurge in migrant numbers since Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia closed their borders against undocumented immigration.

In June, authorities in the northwest Bosnian town of Bihac moved migrants who were sleeping rough there to an tent settlement at Vucjak, a former landfill site 8 km (5 miles) from the Croatian border. Aid agencies have urged the authorities to close Vucjak and find better accommodation for the migrants as the weather gets colder.

"Otherwise it's very clear what's going to happen. If people stay there for the winter, people will die ... in a couple of days or in a few weeks' time because the temperatures are going down very rapidly," said Peter Van der Auweraert, the Western Balkans Coordinator for the International Organisation for Migration. The site lacks running water and electricity. The nearby woods are littered with landmines left over from the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.

CAMP NOT FOR HUMANS

On a rainy late-October day, with the temperature close to zero, police officers restrained migrants quarreling over the small amounts of food provided by the local Red Cross.

Some, wearing flip-flops in the mud, washed by pouring cold water over themselves from plastic containers. Many inmates were not dressed warmly enough for the cold weather. Several men lit a fire and cooked a meal with the Red Cross rations. Others slaughtered a sheep, hoping for a more substantial lunch.

"I saw houses in Slovenia and Croatia for animals that are better than this camp," said Mohammed Idriz Neeaziv from Afghanistan. "This is not a camp. This is not for humans." The migrants have all tried repeatedly to cross into Croatia, but have been turned back at the border. Many say police beat them and smash their mobile phones, accusations that Croatia has denied.

Hamza from Pakistan said he had just been returned to the camp by police after being prevented from entering Croatia. He said he was now worried that the weather would get worse and snow would stop him from trying to cross again.

LARGE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS LOOMING

More than 40,000 migrants have entered Bosnia since 2018. Nearly one fifth are children. Many manage somehow to make it into Western Europe. Bosnian authorities have not been able to decide on where to house the migrants that are stuck in their country. The government says it has offered alternative accommodation but regional authorities have not agreed.

On the top of the crisis at the Vucjak camp, officials in Bihac have threatened to close down the Bira migrant centre, which is located at an old factory in the town, in about two weeks. Van der Auweraert said closing the Bira centre would be a "disastrous decision" that would add 1,300 people to the 2,000-2,500 who are currently not in safe accommodation in this corner of Bosnia.

"I do hope that reason will prevail in the end and that authorities will allow Bira to continue at least for the winter because we have no alternatives at the moment," he said, blaming political leaders for poor handling of the crisis. "We have about 7,000 migrants in the country, that should not to be a problem to deal with for a country of 3.5 million people," Van der Auweraert told Reuters TV.

Also Read: Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' mass deportation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea against withdrawal limits restrictions

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a reply from the Centre, Reserve Bank of India and others on a plea against withdrawal limits in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank. The Bench comprising of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Haris...

Suspicious explosive bag found at Delhi airport, RDX suspected

A bag with suspected explosives was found at Delhis Terminal 3 airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to passenger movement being restricted for a few hours and roads outside the high-security complex blocked, officials said. The bla...

Indian Kashmir losing migrant workers as militants find new target

A rash of killings by separatist militants targeting outsiders in Indias Kashmir has persuaded growing numbers of migrant workers to stay away, rather than risk working in road gangs, building sites, hotels and apple orchards in the restive...

Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Friday its air defences downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the groups military spokesman said.The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019