UK police urges suspects in truck death case to surrender
British police have urged two suspects in the deaths of 39 people found in a truck container last week to turn themselves in. Essex Police detective Daniel Stoten used a press conference in Northern Ireland Friday to urge the two brothers to surrender to police.
Ronan and Christopher Hughes are being sought by police for questioning about possible links to the grim discovery of 39 bodies in a container truck in southeastern England on October 23. Police say they have already spoken to Ronan Hughes by telephone but want to talk to the two in person.
Authorities have not yet identified the victims or said where they came from, but many are thought to have come from Vietnam, where families have raised concerns about missing loved ones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson hails great new Brexit deal, Northern Ireland party holds off on sign-off
New Brexit deal 'good for Ireland and Northern Ireland': Varadkar
TEXT-Northern Ireland's DUP party won't support new Brexit deal
Russia's Putin revokes Geneva convention protocol on war crimes victims
UPDATE 2-Ethiopia crash victims' families to subpoena U.S. operators of Boeing 737 MAX