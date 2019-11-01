International Development News
Cambodian official says British backpacker died of drowning

  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Cambodian official says an autopsy has determined that a British backpacker whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared had died from drowning. The governor of Preah Sihanouk province said Friday the body of Amelia Bambridge was examined at the main hospital in Sihanoukville, where it was taken after being found Thursday in the Gulf of Thailand.

The 21-year-old woman disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of October 23 on the island of Koh Rong. Her body was discovered by fishermen about 60 miles (100 kilometers) away.

The provincial police chief earlier said the autopsy would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Bambridge's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

