Police question Cyprus 'leg up driver'

Nicosia, Nov 1 (AFP) A motorist in Cyprus steering a car with his legs is to be questioned for possible driving offences, police said Friday, after a video he posted went viral. The two-and-a-half minute clip shows the driver with both feet in long black socks on the steering wheel navigating with his calves on the slow lane of a two-lane highway with apparent ease.

An investigation has been opened and the driver called in for questioning, police said on Twitter, together with a stiff warning. "Driving is not a game or a joke. We all have a responsibility to be careful whilst behind the wheel and show respect not only for our own lives but those of others," they said.

Police pointed out that Cypriot law states that drivers must have both hands on the wheel. (AFP) IND IND

