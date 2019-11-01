Turkey captures two suspected IS members near southern border -TRT
Turkey captured two Russian nationals believed to be members of the Islamic State militant group near the Syrian border after they illegally entered the country, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Friday. The two women captured in the southern border province of Kilis were wanted by Interpol, it said, adding they had been handed over to the provincial immigration authorities.
The women had three children with them, TRT said. Their detention comes days after Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border in a raid by U.S. special forces.
Also Read: India issues advisory, asks its nationals to exercise 'utmost caution' while visiting Turkey
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
