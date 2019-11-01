U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization - U.S. official
The United States is looking into the new leader of the Islamic State to determine his role in the organization and where he came from, Nathan Sales, the U.S. counter-terrorism coordinator, said on Friday, after a U.S. raid last month that killed its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"Any time there is a leadership transition in the terrorist organization, we want to make sure that we have the latest information that we need to have to confront the threat," he told a briefing.
