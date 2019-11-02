REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

Argentine markets held steady on Friday morning at the end of the first business week since voters chose a new left-wing government, as investors watched for signs about future economic policy and plans for crunch debt talks with creditors.

BRITAIN-BODIES Second man charged over UK truck deaths, victims now thought to be Vietnamese

BELFAST (Reuters) - A second man was charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London, British police said on Friday, as they confirmed they now believe all the victims were Vietnamese. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-WARREN-FEASIBILITY-ANALY Warren's big healthcare plan relies on big assumptions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s plan for universal healthcare rests on an assumption she can radically change an industry the size of Germany’s entire economy without new costs for the average taxpayer. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE

California blaze threatens fig, avocado orchards; easing winds help firefighters LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A fast-moving scrub fire threatened orchards and farms in Southern California on Friday, but fierce Santa Ana winds eased, helping firefighters tame a rash of wildfires that forced thousands from their homes.

BUSINESS TIKTOK-CFIUS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok - sources NEW YORK/BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly, according to three people familiar with the matter.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA-WHITEPAPER White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal: Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE-MORNING-SHOW Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

LONDON (Reuters) - Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in “The Morning Show”, an original show for Apple Inc’s new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her “Friends” sister Reese Witherspoon. PEOPLE-LADY-GAGA

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday.

SPORTS TENNIS-PARIS

Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic destroyed a woeful Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday.

ATHLETICS-NYC Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sunday’s New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/IOWA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders swarm Iowa for party dinner Fourteen presidential candidates will address a crowd of more than 12,000 Iowa Democrats at a party celebration that will test the organizational strength and grassroots popularity of each campaign ahead of the state's kick-off nominating contest on Feb. 3.

1 Nov 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT INDIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits India German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India.

2 Nov ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

2 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters hold another weekend rally Thousands of pro-democracy protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong's Victoria Park, as the sometimes violent anti-China unrest sees no end in sight.

2 Nov 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

