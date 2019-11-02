International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 03:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 03:27 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

Argentine markets held steady on Friday morning at the end of the first business week since voters chose a new left-wing government, as investors watched for signs about future economic policy and plans for crunch debt talks with creditors.

BRITAIN-BODIES Second man charged over UK truck deaths, victims now thought to be Vietnamese

BELFAST (Reuters) - A second man was charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London, British police said on Friday, as they confirmed they now believe all the victims were Vietnamese. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-WARREN-FEASIBILITY-ANALY Warren's big healthcare plan relies on big assumptions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s plan for universal healthcare rests on an assumption she can radically change an industry the size of Germany’s entire economy without new costs for the average taxpayer. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE

California blaze threatens fig, avocado orchards; easing winds help firefighters LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A fast-moving scrub fire threatened orchards and farms in Southern California on Friday, but fierce Santa Ana winds eased, helping firefighters tame a rash of wildfires that forced thousands from their homes.

BUSINESS TIKTOK-CFIUS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok - sources NEW YORK/BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly, according to three people familiar with the matter.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA-WHITEPAPER White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal: Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE-MORNING-SHOW Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

LONDON (Reuters) - Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in “The Morning Show”, an original show for Apple Inc’s new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her “Friends” sister Reese Witherspoon. PEOPLE-LADY-GAGA

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday.

SPORTS TENNIS-PARIS

Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic destroyed a woeful Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday.

ATHLETICS-NYC Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sunday’s New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/IOWA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders swarm Iowa for party dinner Fourteen presidential candidates will address a crowd of more than 12,000 Iowa Democrats at a party celebration that will test the organizational strength and grassroots popularity of each campaign ahead of the state's kick-off nominating contest on Feb. 3.

1 Nov 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT INDIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits India German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India.

2 Nov ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

2 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters hold another weekend rally Thousands of pro-democracy protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong's Victoria Park, as the sometimes violent anti-China unrest sees no end in sight.

2 Nov 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Adams 'at peace' with Jets after talk with CEO

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his feelings after his name was mentioned in trade talks earlier this week. Adams said he felt the conversation was helpful, however hes not read...

Seahawks claim WR Gordon off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday. Gordon was waived off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Thursday.Seattle hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and then will spend some time evalu...

WRAPUP 2-U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks

The United States and China on Friday said they made progress in talks aimed at defusing a nearly 16-month-long trade war that has harmed the global economy, and U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month.The Chinese Commerce Min...

FACTBOX-Four Republicans, 17 Democrats vie for U.S. presidential nominations

The largest field of Democratic presidential candidates in the modern U.S. political era shrank on Friday when former congressman Beto ORourke of Texas dropped out after struggling to raise funds for his campaign and falling behind in opini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019