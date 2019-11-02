International Development News
India has rid itself of a big factor that sowed seeds of terrorism and separatism: PM Modi

India has rid itself of a big factor that sowed seeds of terrorism and separatism in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in reference to the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event in Bangkok on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

India has rid itself of a big factor that sowed seeds of terrorism and separatism in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in reference to the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event in Bangkok, the Prime Minister said, "You all are aware that India has taken a decision to rid itself of a big factor that sowed the seeds of terrorism and separatism. Every Indian living in Thailand is aware of what that decision was."

The Prime Minister's remark received a long-standing ovation and shouts of "Modi...Modi" from the crowd at the event. The Prime Minister said that this standing ovation was for the Indian parliament and parliamentarians. "When the motive of a decision is right, its echoes are heard all over the world. Today I can hear these echoes in Thailand as well."

The Centre on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in accordance to which the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday. Recounting his government's achievements in the past 5 years, Modi said that as many as eight crore homes in India were provided free LPG connections in just three years. "This number is bigger than Thailand's entire population."

Modi said that India announced itself open-defecation free on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, adding that his government is willing to take up challenges which were once considered insurmountable. The Prime Minister invited Indian community in Thailand to visit Kartarpur after the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan is inaugurated on November 9. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi keeps diverting attention of people from real issues facing country: Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

