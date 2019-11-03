UN agency for Palestinian refugees launches strike in Jordan
Thousands of workers with the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees have launched an open-ended strike in Jordan. UNRWA spokesman Amjad Obeid says the agency's more than 6,000 workers began the strike on Sunday, paralyzing its schools, health care, and garbage-collection services in refugee camps. He says classes were canceled for some 120,000 students.
The UN Relief and Works Agency, known as UNRWA, is dealing with a budget crunch after an unprecedented loss of all funding from the United States, its largest donor. Obeid says that workers are demanding raises of about USD 140 a month.
He says the Jordanian government is trying to broker a settlement. The strike did not appear to affect the cash-strapped agency's operations in the Palestinian territories or elsewhere in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We're planning to have maximum female teachers in girl schools, says Rajasthan Education Minister
Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal
Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal
'JK child rights panel asks schools to ensure safety of security of children'
Will talk to CBSE to treat vocational subjects in schools as main subjects: Sisodia