International Development News
Development News Edition

East-West divide has left its mark in Berlin, 30 years on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:27 IST
East-West divide has left its mark in Berlin, 30 years on

Berlin, Nov 4 (AP) Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German capital — divided for decades by bricks and barbed wire — has slowly grown back together. Few visible scars remain other than those intentionally left in place to remind Berliners and tourists of the brutal border that claimed the lives of scores of East Germans trying to flee the communist country. But those who look closely will spot other signs that the city was once split in half: from stoplights to manhole covers, the differences that marked East and West Berlin have survived into the new century, some visible even from space.

Like many products of the east, the Ampelmaennchen — literally the "little traffic light man" — was nearly discarded after the fall of the wall in 1989. The slightly portly green figure with a wide-brimmed hat who told East Germans when they could cross the street faced strong competition from his taller, more sober counterpart in the West. But a mixture of nostalgia and common sense prevailed.

"Ampelmaennchen is considerably brighter," said Derk Ehlert, a spokesman for Berlin's transportation department. In 2004, the city decided to use only the eastern version and now almost two-thirds of pedestrian traffic lights in Berlin feature the jolly-looking character purposely walking when it's green, or arms outstretched when it's red. He's also a tourist favourite, showing up on tote bags, keychains and even in gummy candy form.

Berlin's complex public transport system — composed of buses, subway trains, commuter railways and trams — was strictly divided between East and West until reunification. One form of transport that vanished completely from West Berlin was the streetcar system. Tram-spotters nowadays will catch a few outside the former East Berlin. Over the past 30 years, a few lines have been tentatively extended into the West. But by and large, trams remain firmly part of life in the east of the city.

During the Cold War, the Glienicke Bridge connecting West Berlin to Potsdam in East Germany was famously used as a site for exchanging captured foreign agents. That earned it the nickname "Bridge of Spies" — as seen in the 2015 Tom Hanks film of the same name focused on the exchange of US Air Force pilot Francis Gary Powers for a KGB spy.

Since the two opposing sides couldn't agree to work together when the bridge required repairs, each conducted them separately. The paint was applied differently and faded un-uniformly, and the two shades of green meeting at the middle of the bridge are still clearly visible today. The East's ailing economy was expected to converge with that of the capitalist West after a period of transition, but numerous differences remain. Even people who only joined the workforce after German reunification in 1990 will find their pensions adjusted depending on which side of the now-nonexistent wall they worked on.

Employees on the same street may get different amounts based on the invisible line that exists to this day. Aficionados of industrial design should keep their eyes on the road. A wide variety of manhole covers exist in Berlin, with some motifs so fetching that entrepreneurs have taken to selling T-shirts featuring them.

Among the more unusual ones are those surviving from communist times, when Volkseigene Betriebe — or Publicly Owned Enterprises — manufactured manhole covers for East German streets. While the East German designs will eventually be replaced because they don't conform to new standards, Ehlert says there's an ample supply in storage for now.

Many buildings in Berlin had become uninhabitable due to the destruction of World War II. Instead of attempting to rebuild the old buildings, the new communist leadership in the East decided to create vast housing projects on the edge of the city using prefabricated concrete slabs that were cheap to produce and assemble. While these so-called Plattenbauten exist in the West of the city, too, they remain most distinctive of the East.

Turkish greengrocers are most likely to be found in the former West Berlin, while Vietnamese stores are a hallmark of the East. Each side attracted different groups of migrants after World War II, drawn from their respective sides of the Iron Curtain — NATO member Turkey for the West and communist Vietnam for the East. Their descendants remain largely aligned with the pre-1990 divide, according to census figures, though easterners have firmly embraced the doener kebab — allegedly invented in Berlin by a Turkish immigrant.

One difference between East and West requires a birds-eye perspective and a clear night sky: Seen from above, street lights in the former East Berlin appear slightly more orange while those in the western part of the city are a harsher yellow. Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield remarked on the imprint left by the wall in 2013, and a more recent picture taken by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky also shows the divide.

According to transport spokesman Ehlert, the difference has less to do with the type of lights used than with the fittings and shades. Berlin's street lights also hail from other epochs, like the still-in-use gas lanterns that date to the early 20th century or before, and those designed by Adolf Hitler's architect Albert Speer as part of the dictator's never-realized plan for a rebuild of Berlin according to a Nazi vision to be the capital of his new empire and renamed "Germania". (AP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 percent during 2019-20 from 13.3 percent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in the first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. Mo...

Not satisfied with relief work carried out by state government in flood-affected areas: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he is not satisfied with the relief works being carried out by the state government in the flood-affected areas. I am not happy by the relief works carried out by the state gover...

Devotees to celebrate 'Pushpa Yagam' with 8 tonnes of flowers

Devotees at Tirumala abode are ready with 8 tonnes of flowers to offer Lord Balaji on the occasion of to Pushpa Yagam.To celebrate this day, a special floral hawan will be performed with over 8 tonnes of flowers. Prior to the Pushpa Yagam, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019