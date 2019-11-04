International Development News
Development News Edition

European asset managers care more about climate change: study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:16 IST
European asset managers care more about climate change: study
Image Credit: Pixabay

European asset managers are more likely to seek to hold companies to account for global warming than their US counterparts, British-based pressure group ShareAction revealed Monday. ShareAction, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that campaigns for responsible and sustainable finance, examined votes cast by investors in 57 of the world's biggest asset management companies on proposals related to climate change.

The group studied various proposals including climate reporting and governance, corporate lobbying and emissions reduction targets. "Analysis ... reveals that the largest US asset managers are reluctant to challenge company management on climate issues with their voting decisions," it concluded.

"Conversely, the most active and responsible stewards are based in the UK and Europe." All of the top ten investment groups who were the most likely to vote down climate change resolutions were based in the US. The ten included BlackRock, JPMorgan Asset Management, Vanguard, and Fidelity Management & Research Co.

The NGO described this as "highly concerning" because the 20 largest US players control some 35 percent of global assets under management. It added that six of the ten worst global performers in its study had previously publicly backed action on climate change.

"You can't boast climate-awareness in public and block climate goals in private," said ShareAction senior campaigns officer Jeanne Martin, who was the author of the report. "Ultimately, these investors will be judged on their voting, which is the most powerful tool at their disposal.

"They have the power to put the brakes on the climate emergency, but they are on auto-pilot, driving us head-on into it. "We hope their clients take note of these findings which separate out those who are really walking the walk on climate change," ShareAction added that the five best performers in the study were all in Europe.

Switzerland's UBS Asset Management topped the leaderboard, followed by Germany's Allianz Global Investors, British pair Aviva Investors and HSBC Asset Management, and AXA Investment Managers of France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

Greek police found 41 migrants, mostly Afghans, hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.The migrants were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system ...

Gr Noida: Man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

A man was arrested in Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, police said. The accused, Sanjay Lal 30, was absconding since the incident which took place on...

Regulatory sandbox: RBI invites applications for testing new products for retail payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday invited applications for testing new products and services for retail payments system under the regulatory sandbox scheme. Earlier in August, the RBI had permitted startups, banks and financial institutio...

Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail

A Pakistani court granted bail on Monday to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been held in custody while facing trial on corruption charges, Sharif family lawyers said.Nawaz Sharif, who is also on tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019