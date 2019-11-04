Iraq forces fire live rounds at protesters in Baghdad: witnesses

Iraqi security forces fired live rounds on Monday at protesters amassing near the state television headquarters in the capital, witnesses said. It was the first time live ammunition was fired at demonstrators in Baghdad since the resumption of protests on October 24, with security forces previously relying on tear gas instead.

Around 270 people have lost their lives since anti-government rallies erupted on October 1, according to an AFP count, but officials have stopped providing precise casualty numbers in recent days.

