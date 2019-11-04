Pakistan's armed forces fully prepared to thwart all threats: Bajwa

Pakistan's armed forces are fully prepared and committed to thwarting all threats, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday as the military's top brass discussed internal security, the situation along the eastern border, the LoC and Kashmir. The 226th Corps Commanders' Conference held in Rawalpindi was presided by Bajwa amid the launch of the protest by Maulana Fazlur Rehman who criticized the Army for interfering in politics.

The 66-year-old cleric said that the protest would continue until Prime Minister Imran Khan steps down. Protesters allege that Khan's party won the July 2018 polls through election rigging with the Army's support. The Army said in a statement that the conference reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. It also discussed internal security, the situation along the eastern border, the Line of Control (LoC) and Kashmir.

The commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against a full-spectrum threat. Bajwa said that Pakistan attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, all national institutions and above all the nation.

"We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost. Pakistan Army as an organ of the state will continue to support national institutions as and when asked as per the constitution," he said. He said national cohesion was important to defeat the forces which were against Pakistan.

"While Pakistan's armed forces with the support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwarting all threats including on Eastern Border/LOC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeating inimical forces," Bajwa said. The conference came amid tensions with India after the Indian government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with the Indian government's August 5 announcement revoking the state's special status under Article 370.

The Army in its statement did not mention the ongoing protest but it indirectly expressed resolve to support the government institutions in case of any effort to create chaos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)