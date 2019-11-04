International Development News
Hindu Americans organise conference to discuss community's issues

  PTI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 04-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:46 IST
Hindus living in the US need to lead to redefining the American exceptionalism while maintaining mutual respect, a keynote speaker at a conference organized to brainstorm on various issues related to the community has said. The three-day conference organized by the World Hindu Council of America was attended by several Hindu-Americans from various parts of the country.

"We Hindu Americans need to lead to redefining the American exceptionalism while maintaining mutual respect," Rajiv Malhotra, the founder of Infinity Foundation, said in his keynote address to the inaugural 'The Threads' conference in Massachusetts. In his keynote address, Malhotra explained how Hindu Americans have contributed to American society at large. He summoned the delegates to take a leadership role in defining and integrating authentic Hindu values in the American mosaic.

In a written statement, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt Governor Karyn Polito welcomed the delegates and said, "the conference is an excellent opportunity for Hindu Americans from various backgrounds to share their stories and journeys and to discuss ways to further increase recognition of their contributions." Co-Chair of the event Sanjay Kaul expressed the essence of the conference and how Hindus from all over the world have worked hard to realize their American dream and are making their Karma Bhoomi America stronger and a better society for their future generation. He also talked about how the conference will put a spotlight on varied arenas of activity where Hindu-Americans have shone brightly.

Successful entrepreneurs from the Hindu-American community explored opportunities in the US – India commercial relationship as well as the impact of this commercial relationship on the rest of the global economy. Mayor Scott Galvin of the host city Woburn, in a written statement, said, "our Hindu-American neighbors have strengthened our community in many ways, including our economy, knowledge, culture and community engagement."

