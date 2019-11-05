British MPs choose Lindsay Hoyle as new Parliament speaker

British MPs have voted for Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle to be the next speaker of Britain's parliament, replacing John Bercow, who has played a key and controversial role in the Brexit saga.

Hoyle -- a Labour MP for 22 years and Bercow's deputy since 2010 -- beat out six other contenders for the role, winning the support of 325 of the 540 MPs present for a fourth and final round of voting in the House of Commons on Monday.

