Hong Kong to guard and cherish media freedom, official says
Hong Kong's administration will cherish and safeguard freedom of the press, its acting chief executive, Matthew Cheung, said on Tuesday, as protests that have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for more than five months show no sign of letting up.
Cheung is standing in for embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who is visiting mainland China, where President Xi Jinping said the central government had a high degree of confidence in her.
Also Read: China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: FT
