International Development News
Development News Edition

India contributes USD 1 mn for WFP's humanitarian activities in N Korea

As North Korea faces chronic food shortage, India has contributed USD 1 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its humanitarian activities in Pyongyang, the UN agency's monthly report said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 09:00 IST
India contributes USD 1 mn for WFP's humanitarian activities in N Korea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As North Korea faces chronic food shortage, India has contributed USD 1 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its humanitarian activities in Pyongyang, the UN agency's monthly report said on Tuesday. "WFP has intensified the South-South and Triangular cooperation as an avenue to enhance support to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and has received a contribution from the government of India of USD 1 million for its in-country operations," reported Yonhap news agency while quoting the report.

In September, a total of 584,800 people received aid across North Korea as the country received 1,905 tons of food aid from the WFP, up from 1,425 tons provided in August. In 2018, North Korea's crop output hit the lowest since 2008, leading to an urgent need for food to an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 per cent of its population, the WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported in May.

In a bid to address the food situation, South Korea had planned to provide 50,000 tons of rice to Pyongyang through WFP. However, the North has refused to accept the offer. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan stops postal mail service from India, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federations ITF independent security advisors, Indias Davis Cup tie in Pakistan has been shifted to a neutral venue. Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITFs ind...

Balanced Wizards blow past Pistons

Bradley Beal scored 22 points to lead six Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards pulled away in the second half to defeat the Detroit Pistons 115-99 on Monday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 poi...

Bayern ordered to improve after Kovac exit

Bayern Munichs stars have been told to knuckle down under interim coach Hansi Flick ahead of their Champions League clash with Olympiakos following Niko Kovacs sacking. Former Bayern and West Germany defender Andreas Brehme says the Bayern ...

De Grandhomme helps New Zealand to 180 against England

Nelson, Nov 5 AFP A sound middle-order partnership by Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor pushed New Zealand to 180 for seven batting first against England in the third Twenty20 international in Nelson on Tuesday. De Grandhomme smacked 55 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019