Two Indians die in accidents in UAE

An Indian woman and a four-year-old Indian girl have died in two separate accidents in the UAE, according to media reports. The woman died after she was run over by her 17-year-old son in Sharjah's Muweilah area on Friday.

The grade 12 student of an Indian school did not have a driving license and was taking driving classes, his friends told Khaleej Times. According to the family which is from Uttar Pradesh, the student was trying to park his car when he hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ran over his mother who was seated outside a park.

In another incident, the four-year-old girl died and her mother was injured when they were run over in a school area in Dubai's Jebel Ali on Monday, Khaleej Times reported The accident took place when a motorist, reportedly African, was reversing his vehicle and accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake. Both the mother and the girl were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one.

