Hong Kong leader Lam 'saddened' by protesters' injuries

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she was saddened by some people being wounded in anti-government protests at the weekend amid five months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lam was speaking during a visit to Shanghai where Chinese President Xi Xinping reiterated support for Hong Kong's chief executive. She said Xi had expressed his care and concern about Hong Kong.

Also Read: China planning to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive -FT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)