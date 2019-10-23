China planning to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive -FT

China is planning to replace Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations.

If Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to go ahead, Lam's successor would be appointed by March and cover the remainder of her term, which ends in 2022, the newspaper said.

