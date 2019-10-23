International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China planning to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive -FT

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 23-10-2019 02:00 IST
China planning to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive -FT

Image Credit: Wikimedia

China is planning to replace Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations.

If Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to go ahead, Lam's successor would be appointed by March and cover the remainder of her term, which ends in 2022, the newspaper said.

Also Read: Hong Kong council session adjourns as pro-democracy lawmakers heckle Carrie Lam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019