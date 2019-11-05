International Development News
Development News Edition

Drug suspects shoot way out of Thai court

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:27 IST
Drug suspects shoot way out of Thai court

Bangkok, Nov 5 (AFP) Three drug suspects -- including an American -- shot and stabbed their way out of a Thai court before brazenly fleeing in a pick-up truck, police said Tuesday. The three were still on the loose more than 24 hours after breaking out of a Pattaya court holding room on Monday, police told AFP.

Officers were combing the seedy beach resort city, located two hours southeast of Bangkok. "If they resist... officials have to carry out decisive measures," said Krissana Pattanacharoen, national police office spokesman.

The escapees are an American and his Thai wife, and a male Thai suspect. The couple was facing death penalty charges for drug trafficking, although sentences are rarely carried out.

Krissana said their relatives had been contacted to try and urge them to surrender and avoid a violent showdown. Authorities said the Thai man had somehow got hold of a gun and knife that he used to attack a police officer allowing the trio to escape.

The officer was recovering, Krissana said. Thailand is both a producer and major transit hub for drugs.

Much of regional drug manufacturing takes place in the Golden Triangle, a remote border region where Myanmar, Laos and Thailand all meet. But busts at the country's busy airports frequently grab headlines.

Thai authorities said Tuesday that a Kenyan woman was arrested on Saturday for swallowing bags of cocaine weighing 1.2 kilograms (2.6 pounds). (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi slowly recovering from air-pollution emergency, thanks to increased wind speed

Delhis air quality improved further on Tuesday, giving respite to people suffering from acute pollution for a week and the trend is likely to continue for a couple of days. The air quality index dropped from 365 at 9.45 am to 331 at 3.45 pm...

Now, FM hints at booster dose for realty sector

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government and Reserve Bank are working to resolve the issues being faced by the realty sector. Admitting that realty sector has been left out of the booster measures announced earlier...

Kia Motors reports sale of 12,850 Seltos units in October

Kia Motors India on Tuesday said it sold 12,850 units of SUV Seltos in the country. Companys maiden product for India, Seltos saw sales of 12,850 units in the month of October 2019 amid the overall industry slowdown, the company said in a s...

I expect Day/Night Test between India and Australia next year: Gilchrist

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist is hopeful of India agreeing to play a DayNight Test in his country next year after Virat Kohli and his men were convinced to compete in their maiden pink ball match by new BCCI chief Sourav Gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019