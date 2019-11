Nigerian police release 259 people held captive -spokesman

Nigerian police released 259 people held captive at an Islamic rehabilitation center in the southwestern city of Ibadan, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Oyo state police spokesman Fadeyi Olugbenga said the facility was raided on Monday. "Yesterday, 259 persons were released," he said, adding that they were locked in a building and some were chained. More than 1,000 people have been released from such centers in the last few weeks.

