International Development News
Development News Edition

US' bid to hold oil fields in northern Syria violates international law: Russia

Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Tuesday has termed US President Donald Trump's decision to control oil fields in northern Syria as illegitimate and violation of international law.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:16 IST
US' bid to hold oil fields in northern Syria violates international law: Russia
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria back in the month of March (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Tuesday has termed US President Donald Trump's decision to control oil fields in northern Syria as illegitimate and violation of international law. "Any actions that aim to bolster the illegal military presence of the United States [in Syria] go against the international law and are unacceptable from our point of view," Vershinin said.

Last month, during the IS chief Baghdadi's press brief, US President Donald Trump remarked that despite the withdrawal of some troops from the Syrian border, the American military will retain control over Syrian oil fields. Tension has been brewing in northern Syria since Turkey launched its military operation on October 9 after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to jointly push back Kurdish fighters from a 'safe zone' along the Turkey-Syria border, after marathon talks in Sochi. Up till now, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have withdrawn fully from the besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in the first pullback under a ceasefire deal with Turkey brokered by Washington on October 17. (ANI)

Also Read: US House approves procedure to impeach President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Summary: Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycat

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycatNovartis on Tuesday won U.S. approval for its long-delayed version of Amgens 4 billion seller Neulasta drug, helping the Swiss drugma...

Will file review petition against Delhi HC order: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha to protesting police personnel.

Will file review petition against Delhi HC order Special CP Crime Satish Golcha to protesting police personnel....

India decided not to join RCEP in national interest, reviewing other FTAs: Goyal

India stood its ground at RCEP negotiations and in the national interest decided not to join the China-led mega-trade pact, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference a day after the conclusio...

Chinmayanand extortion case: Two BJP leaders from UP among six to be charge sheeted by SIT on Wednesday

The Special&#160;Investigation Team SIT probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a charge sheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019