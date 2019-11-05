International Development News
Development News Edition

Yemen govt, southern separatists sign power-sharing deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:51 IST
Yemen govt, southern separatists sign power-sharing deal
Image Credit: Flickr

Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a power-sharing deal with southern separatists Tuesday, in a Saudi-brokered initiative to end a conflict simmering within the country's civil war. Unrest in the south, which saw secessionist forces seize control of Yemen's interim capital Aden, distracted the Saudi-led coalition from its battle against Huthi rebels and raised fears the country could fall apart entirely.

"This agreement will open a new period of stability in Yemen. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with you," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at a signing ceremony in Riyadh aired on state television. The deal will reportedly see the secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) handed a number of ministries, and the government returns to Aden, according to officials and reports in Saudi media.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, congratulated the two sides on the deal which he said would propel efforts to end the wider civil war that has devastated the country. "The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen," he said in a statement.

"Listening to southern stakeholders is important to the political efforts to achieve peace in the country." Security Belt Forces -- dominated by the STC -- in August took control of Aden, which had served as the beleaguered government's base since it was ousted from the capital Sanaa by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in 2014. The clashes between the separatists and government forces, who for years fought on the same side against the Huthis, had raised fears the country could split apart with disastrous effects.

The warring factions in recent weeks held indirect talks mediated by Saudi Arabia in the kingdom's western city of Jeddah, which culminated in the deal signed in Riyadh. Both Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and STC leader Aidarous al-Zoubeidi attended the ceremony.

Analysts said the deal prevented the violent disintegration of Yemen but that secessionist sentiment could resurface in the future. "In the short term, the agreement will allow the coalition to stick together and focus their efforts on fighting the Huthis instead of each other," said Elisabeth Kendall, senior research fellow at Oxford University.

"In the long term, it simply kicks the can down the road on southern secession. Southern ambitions won't just go away. The question is, can they be temporarily reined in." The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intervened in Yemen in 2015 as the Huthi rebels closed in on Aden, prompting Hadi to flee into Saudi exile.

The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people -- most of them civilians -- and driven millions more to the brink of famine in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The south was an independent state before being forcibly unified in 1990, and the STC has said it wants to regain its lost status. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Mylan shares slide after warning of hit to revenue

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday reevaluation of its portfolio of medicines will continue next year and cautioned of a hit to revenue, and its shares nearly 6. Mylan, which posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profit with the...

UPDATE 2-Struggling Norwegian Air to sell more shares, launch bond issue

Norwegian Air plans to raise up to 316 million through its third share sale in two years and a bond issue to meet the struggling airlines financial needs through 2020 and beyond, it said on Tuesday. With mounting debts and suffering from th...

Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 cr to support him to be CM

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works. Someb...

3 dead in truck-van collision

Three persons died and seven were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a van in Mangaldoi district of lower Assam on Tuesday night, police said. The accident occurred on the National Highway 15 at Sarkar Chowk near M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019