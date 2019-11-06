Baghdad blast caused by sound bomb, no casualties -police sources
A loud explosion heard in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was caused by a sound bomb going off near a bridge where anti-government protesters have been amassing this week, police sources said on Tuesday.
The explosion caused no casualties, the sources said.
