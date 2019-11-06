International Development News
Meaningful collective responses to curb terrorism continues to remain elusive: India

Terrorism has emerged as one of the worst forms of violation of human rights yet any meaningful collective response to address the menace continues to remain elusive, India told the UN, stressing on cooperation among nations to deny safe havens to terrorists and extradite perpetrators of terror acts. Speaking at the General Assembly session on 'Report of the Human Rights Council', India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said India appreciates the role of the Council in advocating a balanced approach that considers the impact of terrorism on the enjoyment of human rights while espousing international cooperation to combat the menace of terrorism.

"Terrorism has emerged as one of the worst forms of violation of human rights. Despite terrorism being acknowledged as one of the foremost global challenges, any meaningful collective responses to address this menace continues remain elusive," Naidu said. "We will continue to seek cooperation of all States to prevent any support from reaching terrorist groups, to deny terrorists safe havens and to extradite the perpetrators of terrorist acts or supporters," he said.

Naidu called on the UN Member States to take all measures to address propaganda advocating hatred or misuse of the Internet and other social media for spreading violent extremist ideologies fuelling terror, thereby gravely threatening the human rights and human dignity of millions. He said the unique and inclusive mechanism of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) has bolstered the credibility and effectiveness of the Council. "We need to retain its universality and further improve its efficiency by rationalising recommendations and by avoiding using it for imposing specific thematic issues that may not have acquired universal acceptance."

Naidu stressed that India firmly believes human rights issues cannot be approached in isolation, ignoring the complex and intricate relationship between human rights, development, democracy and international cooperation. "We will also work towards addressing constraints on national capacities to implement human rights obligations; instances of politicisation of human rights; and; perceived intrusiveness beyond mandated activities – as these remain areas of concern​​," he said.

India will strive to find practical measures to protect and promote economic, social and cultural rights and civil and political rights in a comprehensive and balanced manner. He also highlighted that sky-rocketing prices of life saving medicines, vaccines, and healthcare costs that push hundreds of millions into impoverishment every year constitute a barrier for realisation of all human rights.

Voicing appreciation for the significant contribution made by the Council in recognising access to medicines as a fundamental component of realising the right to highest attainable standard of health, Naidu said there is also need to place the human rights dimensions of access to medicines and vaccines at the center of global efforts to ensure the full realisation of the health-related goals of the Sustainable Development Agenda.

