REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The U.S. Congress and the White House are discussing legislation to keep U.S. government agencies operating beyond Nov. 21 when existing funding expires, with an eye toward avoiding shutdowns as Democrats could be moving to impeach President Donald Trump, lawmakers and a White House official said on Tuesday. MEXICO-VIOLENCE/

Nine Americans killed in Mexican ambush, Trump urges joint war on drug cartels Gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico for years, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer to help the neighboring country wipe out drug cartels believed to be behind the ambush.

BUSINESS WALGREENS-BOOTS-M-A-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Walgreens has explored taking drug store chain private - sources Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has been exploring whether to go private following private equity interest in the U.S drug store chain, which has a market value of more than $55 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

BANK-OF-AMERICA-IBM-CLOUD/ IBM, Bank of America team up to launch financial services-specific cloud

International Business Machines Corp said on Wednesday that it has built financial services-specific cloud technology in collaboration with Bank of America Corp, which will be the first major bank to use the platform. ENTERTAINMENT

MEDIA-STREAMINGVIDEO/ How will Apple, Disney, AT&T and Netflix retain streaming subscribers?

When Apple Inc’s video streaming service made its debut on Friday, it came with $2 billion worth of original programming - a feature widely considered to be the most powerful magnet for new subscribers. FILM-SPINALTAP/

'Spinal Tap' creators settle lawsuit with Vivendi's UMG Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, creators of mock rock music documentary “This is Spinal Tap”, said they had resolved a dispute with Vivendi’s Universal Music Group over the film’s soundtrack recordings.

SPORTS SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-GNK/

scoring Oxlade-Chamberlain keen to keep improving for Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain notched his fourth goal in as many games in Liverpool's 2-1 Champions League win over Genk and while he is pleased with his free-scoring form since returning from injury the midfielder says he is still short of his best.

RUGBY LEAGUE-NZL/WILLIAMS NZ's Williams set for record code switch with Toronto: reports

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams is to become the highest paid player in either of rugby's two codes after agreeing to join Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, A$10 million ($6.90 million) deal, Australian media reported. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SOFTBANK GROUP-RESULTS/ (PIX)

SoftBank Group Q2 results SoftBank Group reports its Q2 results

6 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT PES-BANKRUPTCY/REFINERIES (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Cause of Philadelphia fire sounds alarm over aging U.S. refineries How did a piece of piping installed when Richard Nixon was U.S. president go without once being checked before leading to a fire that destroyed the East Coast's largest and oldest oil refinery? That's a question safety experts and activists are putting to regulators after the devastating fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refinery in June, worried more disasters are waiting to happen in an industry reliant on old equipment.

6 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT NIGERIA-CAPTIVES/ (PIX) (TV)

Some Nigerians fault government, not Islamic school leaders, in shocking abuses Horrific abuses have been discovered during raids at some Islamic schools in the north of Nigeria - the latest on Monday in which 259 students were freed. Yet the revelations have not shaken the underlying devotion of some in the region to the religious leaders who ran the raided centres, nor to the centuries-old Islamic education system from which they emerged, according to Reuters’ interviews with current and former students, parents and community leaders.

6 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT UGANDA-RAILWAYS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with chief executive of Uganda Railways Corporation Interview with the chief executive of state-run Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) on plans to rehabilitate the country's century-old meter-gauge line, funding for that and whether revamping of the old line means plans for a Chinese-funded standard gauge railway project have been abandoned.

6 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-SEC/PUBLICCOMPANIES (PIX)

Investors left exposed as Trump's SEC fortifies America Inc The United States' top market cop is slowly taking the shackles off corporations.

6 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session o current economic conditions or monetary policy before the C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics, in New York.

6 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CVS HEALTH-RESULTS/ (PIX)

CVS Health Corp reports third-quarter earnings CVS Health Corp is expected to report on Wednesday third-quarter profit driven by increased U.S. prescription drug prices fueling rebates to its pharmacy benefits business.

6 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for November.

6 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS (PIX)

John Williams at New York Event NY Fed president John Williams speaks at a WSJ future of work event.

6 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on "rethinking workforce investments" Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Rethinking Workforce Investments" before event, "Business Innovations for the Future of Work," in Philadelphia, Pa.

6 Nov 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank issues text of President Williams's remarks Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases text of President John Williams's welcome remarks before the closed New York Fed - GARP Global Risk Forum, in New York.

6 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SUDAN-DARFUR/ (PIX) (TV) First multimedia field trip to Sudan's Darfur region since 2013

First Reuters field trip to Sudan's conflict-torn Darfur region as the new civilian Prime Minister seeks to find peace solution for this long forgotten conflict. Planning multimedia story reported from camps of people displaced in 2003 - have they ever hope to go back home? Story to land on Wednesday. 6 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NORWAY-RUSSIA/US-ARCTIC (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE-On Norway's border with Russia, unease over military buildup

Under a soft winter sun in northern Norway, U.S. Marines train in the ice and snow as they learn how to fight in the freezing cold. 6 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Zimbabwe government workers set to protest over salaries

Zimbabwe government workers plan to take to the streets to press for higher wages amid the country's worst economic crisis in a decade, which has unleashed triple-digit inflation. The planned march is a test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been accused of using his predecessor's heavy-handed tactics to stifle dissent after banning several opposition protests. 6 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SPAIN-ELECTION/ SCENARIOS:Will Spain get a prime minister? How could that even work?

Scenarios piece on what could happen in Spain's after Sunday's parliamentary election, which opinion polls show will likely deliver no easy majority for any party of group or parties. Who will swallow their pride for the greater prize of being in government or the greater good of avoiding yet another repeat election? 6 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STONE Jury selection to resume in trial of Trump adviser Stone

Jury selection in the trial of President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone will resume for a second day on Wednesday, in a case that may renew attention on efforts by Trump’s 2016 campaign to obtain embarrassing emails that U.S. intelligence officials say were stolen by Russia to embarrass Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. 6 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC-GEORGEMICHAEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Late pop idol George Michael returns with new song A new song recorded by George Michael in his final studio sessions before his sudden Christmas 2016 death is released on Wednesday.

6 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT FILM-LASTCHRISTMAS/INTERVIEW (TV)

George Michael's music the soundtrack for movie 'Last Christmas' Reuters speak to the producer of the film "Last Christmas" ahead of its release on November 8. The romantic comedy which features George Michael and Wham!'s music, stars Emelia Clarke, Henry Golding and was co-written by Emma Thompson.

6 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids 6 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY INDONESIA-HEALTH/INTERNET (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian students develop device to monitor internet users' health Indonesia college students invent a wristband device which accesses the health of user in a bid to prevent internet fatigue.

6 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

