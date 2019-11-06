Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad
Iraqi security forces opened fire on Wednesday to disperse protesters gathered on Baghdad's Shuhada bridge, shooting live bullets in the air, a Reuters witness said. There appeared to be no casualties.
Protesters had blocked the bridge since Tuesday afternoon as part of efforts to bring the country to a standstill, with thousands continuing to partake in anti-government protests in the capital and southern provinces.
Also Read: UPDATE 1-Iraqi security forces used excessive force against protests, 157 killed -report
