International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan, China to expand CPEC scope

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:12 IST
Pakistan, China to expand CPEC scope
Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan and China have agreed to set a new direction to the USD 60 billion CPEC for future cooperation by largely shifting away from infrastructure projects and scouting for copper, gold, oil and gas sectors, according to a media report. The Express Tribune reported that the decision to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor scope to copper, gold, oil and gas sectors was taken during the 9th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting that was co-chaired by Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Vice-Chairman Ning Jizhe.

"The JCC meeting was fruitful, discussions successful and the agreed framework is promising," Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said, while addressing the media along with the planning minister. The Chinese ambassador said the JCC had set a new direction for the CPEC. He said the discussions also took place to shift the Chinese manufacturing unit to Pakistan and providing Chinese financing facilities for future projects.

"If we could put all energies and Pakistan could provide enabling environment, the newly agreed framework has the potential to transform Pakistan from low-income to a middle-income country in the next five to six years," Bakhtiar hoped. Bakhtiar said oil and gas sectors have the potential to attract USD 8 to USD 10 billion Chinese investment in the next three years.

The planning minister stated that copper and mineral development would benefit both the countries as China remained one of the largest copper importers. He maintained that the revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills with the help of China could also reduce the import bill by USD 4 billion.

The minister declared that Pakistan's security challenges had roots in its neighbourhood and to meet the challenges, there was a need to completely fence the country's borders with Afghanistan and Iran. He said that border fencing with Afghanistan would be completed by next year, while the Iran border would be fully fenced in two to three years.

"Until there is 100 per cent border fencing, Pakistan's security cannot be 100 per cent guaranteed," Bakhtiar said. Ning Jizhe underscored that bilateral economic cooperation would proceed as planned for the mutual benefit of both the brotherly countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Emilia Clarke 'tempted' by online dating

Emilia Clarke says she would have tried her hand at online dating if she wasnt an actor. The Game of Thrones star admitted she was once definitely tempted about trying out dating apps.There was a time. I was definitely tempted. I missed onl...

Ireland to impose "latte levy" by 2021 to cut plastic waste

Ireland will impose a so-called latte levy on disposable coffee cups by 2021 in a bid to change consumer habits and cut the environmental impact from the use of single-use plastics, its minister for climate action said on Wednesday. Ireland...

HCL Infosystems shares drop nearly 5 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of IT company HCL Infosystems on Wednesday dropped nearly 5 percent after the firm posted a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 39.92 crore for the September quarter. The scrip declined 4.93 percent to close at Rs 7.71 on the BSE. Du...

T20 format is one to try out emerging players: Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the T20 cricket was the one where the emerging players can be tried out and he also began with it before moving to ODIs and Tests. India has achieved less success in T20s as compared to ODIs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019