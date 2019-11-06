International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Militants attack Tajik border post, 17 killed - security officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dushanbe
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Militants attack Tajik border post, 17 killed - security officials
Image Credit: ANI

Masked Islamic State militants attacked a border post on the Tajik-Uzbek border overnight, triggering a gunbattle that killed 15 of the militants, a guard, and a policeman, Tajik authorities said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate announcement from the militant group, which has claimed responsibility for a series of assaults in Tajikistan in recent months. Five of the gunmen were captured after the attack on the Tajik side of the border, 50 km (30 miles) southwest of the capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan's National Security Committee said.

It released a photograph showing the badly burned bodies of three men in black military-style outfits, lying on the ground next to a wrecked car. The committee said the gunmen had entered the former Soviet republic earlier this month via its border with Afghanistan and were "on a special mission".

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the killing of four Western cyclists in Tajikistan last year and for a prison riot in May which left dozens dead. The jihadi group, whose main stronghold was in Iraq and Syria before its territorial defeat, has recruited thousands of fighters from Central Asia, where Sunni Islam is the dominant religion.

Tajikistan, the poorest country in the ex-Soviet region, is particularly vulnerable to militancy because of its porous border with Afghanistan, which has a long history of conflict between the government and jihadi groups. In recent years, cells linked to or inspired by Islamic State have also been operating in Afghanistan.

The Dushanbe government has offered amnesty to those who quit Islamic State and return home, provided they have committed no other crimes. Two other Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - have this year brought home hundreds of people from Syria and Iraq, mostly women and children who were family members of Islamic State recruits.

Also Read: AAP challenges BJP to give 200 units free electricity in states ruled by it

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Politics is the biggest polluting agent in Bengal: Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for not sending any representative to the ongoing India International Science Festival here, saying politics is the biggest polluting agent in the sta...

Rugby-EPCR disappointed with Saracens no-show at Champions Cup launch

Saracens representatives have pulled out of Wednesdays season launch of the Champions Cup in Cardiff, prompting European Professional Club Rugby EPCR to consider taking action against the English Premiership club. European and English champ...

Rebuke for Trump in races seen as barometers for 2020 election

US President Donald Trump and his Republican allies suffered stinging defeats Tuesday as Democrats were projected to win closely-watched elections in two states, results that signal troubling headwinds for his 2020 re-election campaign. The...

Lupin posts net loss of Rs 123 cr in Sept quarter

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 123.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by provisioning for one-time payment to settle a lawsuit in the US and loss in divestment of injectables b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019