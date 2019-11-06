International Development News
Development News Edition

EU-China deal to protect iconic regional products

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:45 IST
EU-China deal to protect iconic regional products
Image Credit: IANS

The European Union and China struck a deal on Tuesday to protect the geographic origins of 200 regional products like Roquefort cheese or Pu'er tea. Henceforth, in trade between the global giants, consumers must trust that booze labelled as Scotch whiskey comes from Scotland and Moutai liquor comes from Kweichow.

The accord makes good on promises made at the EU-China summit in April and was finalized during a visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron and European officials. The food label deal comes as both sides have struggled for years to make way on a long-delayed EU-China investment deal with Brussels extremely concerned about the lack of market access in China for foreign companies and the prevalence of state subsidies.

EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan described the deal as a "win for both parties" that would strengthen trade ties and protect farmers and consumers. "Consumers are willing to pay a higher price, trusting the origin and authenticity of these products, while further rewarding farmers," he said.

China is the EU's second-largest market for agricultural exports, representing 12.8 billion euros between September 2018 and August 2019. At the moment, goods now with protected "geographical indicators" represent nine percent of this total.

Europe's list of 100 regional specialties includes many kinds of cheese, like Spain's manchego and Denmark's danablu, as well as the wines of several French regions. In China's 100-strong list, Shaoxing rice wine will also be protected, along with Sichuan pao cai pickles and fruits such as the Tai Po honey pomelo.

The deal will go into effect before the end of next year after it has been ratified by EU national leaders and MEPs. Four years later the list will be expanded to cover another 175 products from each side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EID Parry reports July-Sept net at Rs 380.36 crore

Sugar manufacturer EID Parry on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit at Rs 380.36 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based Murugappa Group firm had registered net profit at Rs 250.22 crore the same quarter last...

Royal family set to reunite for Remembrance Day ceremonies

Its going to be a royal union when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies. The event is set to start on Saturday at Royal Albert Hall...

Land consolidation in Faridabad's Kot village should not result in disturbing land use: NGT

Land consolidation in Faridabads Kot village should not result in disturbing the permissible land use and Aravalli plantation areas, the National Green Tribunal NGT has said. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took ...

Ride-hailing market revs up in Egypt

Competition in Egypts ride-hailing and tech-enabled transport market is heating up as rivals from global giant Uber to smaller local firms vie for a slice of the Middle Easts largest market. Operators say there is a lot more room for growth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019