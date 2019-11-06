Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi's wife
Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by U.S. special forces.
"The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. "But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria."
A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband, and daughter.
