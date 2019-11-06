International Development News
UPDATE 3-Three Mexicans, one Swiss wounded in stabbing at Jordan tourist spot

Three Mexican tourists and one Swiss were wounded along with four locals in Jordan on Wednesday when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jersah city, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins, Jordan's minister of health said.

Four of those injured had moderate to serious wounds and the others light ones, Saad Fayez Jaber told Reuters. He gave no further details. Police said a man was arrested over the attack.

Sources had earlier mistakenly said three of the wounded tourists were Spaniards. Video of the incident that circulated on Jordanian media appeared to show victims speaking Spanish with Latin American accents. Jerash is famed for its Roman ruins.

Videos posted on social media showed a bleeding woman lying on the floor and another panic-stricken woman in a blood-stained T-shirt. Jordan has seen a surge in tourism in the last two years and is considered by tour operators as one of the safest tourist destinations in the Middle East. It has rarely seen attacks on foreign tourists.

Also Read: 17 thousand tourists visit Valley of Flowers, create record

