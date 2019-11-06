Iran's Fordow plant to start enriching uranium at midnight: official
Iran's Fordow plant will begin enriching uranium from midnight (2030 GMT), a spokesman for the Iranian atomic energy agency said Wednesday. "In the coming hours, the process of injecting (uranium hexafluoride) gas into the centrifuges at the Fordow site will be finalized in the presence of inspectors" from the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Behrouz Kamalvandi, quoted by the semi-official news agency ISNA.
The "production" of enriched uranium will be "operational from midnight", he added.
