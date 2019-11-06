Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

International Development News
FGN31 UK-3RDLD NIRAV UK court rejects Nirav Modi's new bail application; warns against leaks to media

London: In a setback to Nirav Modi, a UK court yet again rejected a bail plea of the fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday despite an offer of an "unprecedented bail package", which included 4-million pounds in security as well as house arrest akin to those imposed on terrorist suspects. By Aditi Khanna

FGN37 PAK-PILGRIMS-POLITICS Sikh pilgrims will not be allowed to indulge in political activities: Pak

Lahore: Pakistan on Wednesday said that Sikh pilgrims will not be allowed to indulge in any "political activities" at gurdwaras during their visit to the country to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and the Kartarpur corridor opening. By M Zulqernain

FGN16 US-2NDLD H-1B Spike in H-1B visa denial for Indian IT companies under Trump admin: study

Washington: The Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies have led to massive increase in the rejection of petitions for H-1B visas with the highest denial rate among major Indian IT companies, according to a study by an American think-tank. By Lalit K Jha

FGN38 PAK-SHARIF Pak's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shifted to his Lahore residence

Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to his Jati Umra Raiwind residence here on Wednesday after his two-week stay at a hospital for treatment of multiple diseases. By M Zulqernain

FGN33 NEPAL-INDIA-MAPS Nepal objects to Kalapani's inclusion as part of India in new Indian maps

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Wednesday made it clear that Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary, days after India issued new political maps reportedly showing the region as part of its territory. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN39 UK-POLLS-JOHNSON British PM Johnson promises to end 'paralysis' over Brexit

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said if he wins next month's general election, he would end the "paralysis" in Parliament over Brexit but warned that a victory for the Opposition Labour Party would mean a "horror show" and further delay in UK's divorce from the EU.

FGN11 US-ISIS-K-LD INDIA ISIS-K attempted suicide attack in India last year: top US counterterrorism official

Washington: The Khorasan group of the Islamic State terror group that operates in South Asia attempted a suicide attack in India last year but failed, the top American counter-terrorism official has told lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha

FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak exporting terror, stifling women’s voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC

United Nations: India lashed out at Pakistan for raising the issue of women's rights in Kashmir in the UN Security Council, saying the country represents a system that has been exporting terrorism and "regressive" extremist ideologies and "stifling" women’s voices for narrow political gains. By Yoshita Singh PTI RS

