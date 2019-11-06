International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Several dead in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Several dead in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso

Canadian gold miner Semafo said on Wednesday that several people had been killed when a convoy transporting some of its workers was attacked on a road in eastern Burkina Faso.

This is the third deadly attack suffered by Semafo in 15 months, with two occurring in August last year also targeting vehicles in transit between Semafo's mines. A regional security source said this latest attack was serious, and to expect multiple deaths.

The attack took place on the road between Semafo's Fada and Boungou mine sites, about 40 kilometers from Boungou, the company said in a statement. In December a police vehicle was attacked on the same road, resulting in five deaths. "Information currently has several fatalities and injuries," the company said, adding it would issue a further statement when details are known. The convoy of five buses transporting Semafo employees was escorted by military personnel.

The Boungou mine is secure and operations are not affected, Semafo said in the statement. Semafo's Toronto-listed shares hit a nine-month low after the news and were trading down 11% at 1628 GMT.

When contacted by Reuters, a Semafo spokeswoman said: "At this point, we do not have full information and are not in a position to add to this morning's release." After last year's attacks, which Semafo said were perpetrated by "armed bandits", the company reinforced its escorts and decided to transport all expatriate employees by helicopter between the Boungou mine and Ouagadougou.

Once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel, Burkina has suffered a homegrown insurgency for the past three years, which has been amplified by a spillover of jihadist violence and criminality from its chaotic neighbor Mali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Oil from northeastern Syria being used for local communities -U.S. State Dept

The oil extracted in northeastern Syria is being used by the local authorities for their own benefit, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, apparently contradicting President Donald Trumps suggestion last month that U.S. ene...

UPDATE 6-Moon-Abe meeting "encouraging" for Seoul-Tokyo ties -senior US diplomat

The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions that could undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea. U....

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...

Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard DAngelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn liga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019