International Development News
Development News Edition

Judge rejects moral-objection rule for abortion providers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 00:44 IST
Judge rejects moral-objection rule for abortion providers
Image Credit: ANI

A federal judge on Wednesday struck down a new rule, not yet in effect, that allowed health care clinicians to refuse participation in abortions and other services on moral or religious grounds. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in New York said he was tossing out the rule in its entirety.

The decision came after 19 states, the District of Columbia, three local governments, health organizations and others sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The rule let clinicians object to providing abortions and other services that conflict with their moral and religious beliefs.

Engelmayer said his ruling came in three consolidated lawsuits. Plaintiffs had argued that the rule was unconstitutional because it would be discriminatory and stall access to health care for populations nationwide.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Clare Coleman, president of the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, one of the plaintiffs, said the group was "heartened by today's ruling." "This unlawful rule is an outright attack on the health and wellness of millions of people across the country, and the court heard clear and compelling arguments about the harm communities face when our health care system is distorted to the point in which a patient's health care needs are not paramount," she said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the state sued in part because the rule "was an unlawful attempt to allow health care providers to openly discriminate and refuse to provide necessary health care to patients based on providers' 'religious beliefs or moral objections.'" The rule emerged after President Donald Trump in May 2017 signed an executive order instructing the attorney general to issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in federal law.

In May, the Department of Health and Human Services published a rule applying more than 30 "Conscience Provisions" that must be complied with for an entity to receive federal funding. Lawsuits challenging the rule argued that the department exceeded its authority in establishing the rule, violated the Constitution and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner in creating it.

Engelmayer, who was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, wrote that existing laws already define the duties of employers with respect to religious objections. The 2019 rule, which had been set to take effect late this month, would effectively supersede existing law in the health care field, he said.

The judge rejected arguments that the rule was "mere housekeeping." Rather, he said, it relocates "the who, what, when, where, and how — of conscience protection under federal law." The Department of Health and Human Services lacked authority to create major portions of its rule, including to terminate an entity's federal health funding if it violates one of the provisions. At the time the rule was issued, Engelmayer noted, the president said it conferred "new protections." The rule, for the first time, put limits on an employer's ability to inquire about conscience objections, the judge said.

"These limits have clear potential to inhibit the employer's ability to organize workplace arrangements to avoid inefficiencies and dislocations," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. The Frisco Texas Police Department confirmed the arrest to the Fo...

Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation.The military police said Passengers and crew are safely off the pl...

Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says

Yemens Houthi movement launched missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on Wednesday causing injuries and deaths, forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said. There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on ...

White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team -official

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019