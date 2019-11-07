Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police
The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating "a suspicious situation."
The military police said: "Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing."
No additional details were provided.
Also Read: Railway passengers can avail of One Touch ATVM service at 42 stations
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Passengers
- crew
- authorities
- military police
ALSO READ
PIL in SC seeking airfare refund, compensation for Jet Airways passengers
Chopper flying Northern Army Commander makes emergency landing, all passengers safe
Railway passengers can avail of One Touch ATVM service at 42 stations
Passengers vandalise station manager's office at Howrah stn
Gold worth Rs 94.2 lakh, 10k US dollars seized from passengers at Chennai airport