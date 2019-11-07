Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating "a suspicious situation."

The military police said: "Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing."

No additional details were provided.

