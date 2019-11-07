International Development News
Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

Image Credit: Pixabay

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating "a suspicious situation."

The military police said: "Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing."

No additional details were provided.

