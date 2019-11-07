UPDATE 2-Passengers, crew safely off plane in incident at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
The passengers and crew of an airliner at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating "a suspicious situation" on board.
"Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing," Dutch military police said in a statement. No additional details were provided. Dutch authorities declined to name the carrier to which the plane belonged or give further information.
Also Read: Bracing for winds, authorities order thousands to flee California wine country blaze
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- authorities
- Passengers
- crew
- airliner
- Amsterdam
- carrier
- Dutch
- military police
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Boeing ousts airliner chief as 737 MAX crisis grows
Pay Rs 5-L compensation to Kuber crew member's widow: HC tells Guj govt
Maldives-bound ferry capsizes; 9 crew rescued
Guj HC gives govt more time to pay Kuber crew member's widow compensation
UPDATE 3-Lufthansa crew strike set to go ahead on Thursday after court ruling